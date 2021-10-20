Historic Augusta figures come to life for the 15th annual Walk With the Spirits event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Historic Augusta, Inc. is hosting its 15th annual “Walk with the Spirits” at Magnolia Cemetery.

The event features a 45 minute walking tour where patrons can meet “spirits” dressed in period costumes.

The goal is to give visitors the chance to take a unique trip through Magnolia Cemetery while learning about Augusta’s most interesting and prominent individuals.

“Walk with the Spirits” takes place on October 23rd through the 24th with tours given every 20 minutes from 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. each afternoon.

You can visit www.historicaugusta.org for more information and ticket prices.