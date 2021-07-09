First ever Augusta Poster Show coming to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new event coming to the CSRA proves art really is in the heart of Augusta.

The first ever Augusta Poster Show is coming to the WOW Club at SRP Park.

The event features 30 Augusta-themed posters from artists across the country.

“They’re going to see a bunch of creatives’ interpretations of what Augusta means to them all in one setting. It’s going to showcase the best of Augusta,” said graphic designer Jason Craig.

After a year of canceled events, many are just excited to get back out there and enjoy the arts and culture the Garden City has to offer.

“It’s important to have events like this after the past couple of years we’ve been through. There’s not a lot of events going on, especially art events, and it’s tough to make a commitment to these things. So, I just want to set an example to show that we can have stuff after COVID, after the pandemic. It is okay to open back up and have cool events,” said Craig.

What would you say to someone to get them to come to this event?

“We’ve got some James Brown stuff, we’ve got some golf stuff, historic…it’s all over. there’s something for everybody in this and you can buy them, take them home and it’s a really cool thing to see how so many different creatives can have a different connection to the town.”

The event runs Friday, July 23rd through Saturday, July 24th. It’s $10 Friday with a VIP reception. It’s free all day Saturday. For more info CLICK HERE.