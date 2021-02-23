Drop The Dis Podcast hosts concert with proceeds going to the Center of Hope

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The creators of the Drop the Dis podcast are at it again. They’ve teamed up with Tranter Grey to host a live music event called “Augusta Rocks.” It’s a music series taking place at the Savannah River Brewing Company.

“The purpose of what we’re doing started with the mini-series ‘Augusta Rocks‘ and what we do with that is try to take local artists and musicians and we try to put them in front of people; and, so, that’s what we’re doing here,” said co-host, David Bash.

“It’s been a while since there’s been a proper concert in the area. So, we are working with what we can to be responsible and safe by all COVID guidelines. I believe they’ve got 80 seats, they’re just about sold out right now, all spaced tables at Savannah Brewery. I think it’s a great opportunity to get back into some sense of normalcy,” said musician, Will McCranie.

The event will feature several music acts with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope.

“How does it make you guys feel that you guys have set up this event and that these proceeds are going to be going back to the Center of Hope, a cause that everyone involved is excited to help?”

“For me that’s such a great thing, because it’s not about getting a paycheck for us or another gig. It’s actually something that we know is going to a good cause. It makes it feel bigger than us just getting together and playing some songs,” said McCranie.

“The proceeds from this concert means food and shelter for those who need it the most and this will also help us provide homelessness prevention services,” said Chris Bailey, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Salvation Army of Augusta.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to put money back into the community and you did mention earlier that and you asked have we sold out the tickets. The answer is, yes; but because of Tranter Grey this event will be 100% live-streamed for anyone to check out and if you’re interested in live-streaming and watching what’s going on here at the brewery, you can check out www.AugustaRocks.com and you’ll be able to live-stream and you’ll be able to donate to this cause, if you like.”

The event takes place Friday, February 26th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more info CLICK HERE