Community shows support for Emanuel County EMS through acts of kindness

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Things have been hard for staff at hospitals across the country during the pandemic. The same can be said for those at Emanuel County EMS.

“To start off with, it was very tough. We were in very unfamiliar territory. We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know how to handle it. Like I said, it was tough, but we pulled together as a team. All of our departments started intermingling a little bit more; working together and overall we’ve kinda figured out how to manage the waters from here,” said Bailey Creamer, Director of Pharmacy.

While the folks at Emanuel County EMS have been doing what they can during these hard times. The community has been doing what it can to show their support. From nice messages to food delivery, individuals are doing what they can to show that they care. Recently, when the staff came in they saw something that blew them away.

“We came to work one morning and saw chalk drawings all over the entrance to the ER. Positive bible verses saying they’re praying for us,” said Creamer.

“Me and my partner actually got back from a call and we first saw those drawings. It was getting late in the evening and it was just like a whole other fire lit up inside of us to really keep pushing through,” said Paramedic, Thomas Hanners.

“It was actually very uplifting. It was unexpected, but when I saw it’s just the little things that make you happy,” said Medical Lab tech, Haley Mayes.

“I thought it was amazing because us coming in here every day…it’s like we’re risking our lives; but for our community to think about us, I feel like it was amazing,” said Shaquanda Rountree, Phlebotomist.

There’s still more work for everyone at Emanuel County EMS during these tough times, but the community having their back is making it a little bit easier.

“Thank you so much. It seems like such a simple thing to do, but it brightens so many more people’s days then you ever thought it would,” said Creamer.

“Really, our community and the community that we serve would have to be our number one building block that we are able to do everything that we do is off of the community and the support that they give us. Without that support, I don’t think we could make it day by day. No matter what the small deed you think it may be, you never know the type of huge impact it’s actually going to have on peoples lives,” said Hanners.