Columbia County hosts first ever Christmas Light Fight competition

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is holding it’s first ever Christmas Light Fight.

It’s a spin-off of the city’s Christmas light tour that offers an interactive map for residents to use to find Christmas light displays in the area.

Christmas Light Fight is based off the popular television series and will see between seven and ten residents battling for the top spot.

“We’re doing this in order to give our families something fun to do this year. So, they can pull up what will be a hub site and see all the houses that are participating in the light fight, that they can go to themselves and see in person if they want to vote on it,” said Cassidy Harris, the Public Relations Manager for Columbia County.

The whole community will be responsible for choosing the winner.

“You can go to Columbia County’s main Facebook page starting December the first and you’re going to see a link that takes you to our hub site where you can see the houses that are committed to being in a friendly competition with one and other and you’ll be able to see a small mini episode of each house. So, it will be two to three minutes of each house lighting their lights, talking about how they go from A to watch you see us record. So, we’re super excited about that and then you can vote from a survey we’re offering for your top houses and we’re going to announce our finalists the weekend of December 10th,” said Harris.

The winner will receive a winter surprise package.