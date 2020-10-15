AU student competing in Broadway World: Next On Stage competition

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – You may remember Ontario Williams, the music education major from Augusta University.

He competed in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Annual Conference earlier this year.

Now, Williams is taking on a new competition and is looking for support from the community.

Ontario is competing in the “Broadway World: Next on Stage Competition”, a national competition where college students send in videos of themselves performing.

The winner will record a single with Broadway Records for an actor’s release fund and will get the chance to send a thousand dollars to a charity of their choice.

“I would donate the thousand dollars to the Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Foundation. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a rare skin disease which one of my very close family members had, which not that many people know about; but I want to give back to that foundation,” said Williams.

The competition started with about 100 competitors. Ontario has made it to the top 30 and is asking for your vote.

Win, lose, or draw…Ontario is just happy to have made it this far.

“I owe to the people, I owe everything to my people. Both communities: Augusta, Milledgeville…also the people who’s not from those communities; the people who went out and voted. I wouldn’t be this far without them. So, I owe it all to them,” said Williams.

If your looking for a way to vote for Ontario CLICK HERE

Here’s Ontarios entire performance from the story.

MORE TOP STORIES: