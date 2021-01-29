Aiken County Sheriffs Office surprises 5-year-old during birthday parade

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – During the pandemic, it’s been difficult for families to celebrate special events. But that didn’t stop Shantrell Richardson from giving her son Cobe, who has autism, a 5th birthday party he wouldn’t forget.

Family and friends lined up around the corner for a special birthday parade, but what Cobe didn’t know was that they would be joined by two officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Is your son a fan of police officers?

“Yes, he likes all that. He loves police officers, the cars, the sirens…and he’s a big fan of Mickey, so we had him out there, as well,” said Dunbar.

Shantrell put in a call to the Sheriff’s Office and told them about her son. Deputy Ray and Deputy Longchar volunteered to drive by for Cobe’s special day.

“They came out. They didn’t have to do that. They volunteered and came out and really made my son’s day,” said Dunbar.

Is there anything you’d like to say to the Sheriff’s Office and the two deputies for making all that happen?

“Yes. Thank y’all so much for coming out. We really appreciate that. My son was so happy. Y’all really made his day and mine. Family and friends were so surprised and it made a good birthday parade. Thank y’all so much,” said Dunbar.

Cobe’s mother says she is very grateful to everyone who participated in Cobe’s special day.