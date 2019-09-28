Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Digital Exclusives
Dance With Michelza: Young entrepreneur brings dance to South Augusta
Day 3: Artist continues painting new mural in Downtown Augusta
Group celebrates “Peace in the Park”
Dads greet students at school for “Dads on Duty”
Veteran donates boatload of supplies to school
More Digital Exclusives Headlines
Madea impersonator teaches kids about bullying
IYN | Space Yoga uses trauma-informed practices for recovery and addiction
Tasting food of the world at Arts In The Heart 2019
Augusta Players celebrates 75 year anniversary with press run-through
SAIL turns classroom in to outdoor campground
Former NFL player gives keys to veteran for “Homes for Holidays”
Garrett Elementary employee surprised, honored by students for 50 years service
Bayvale Elementary students plant garden for day of service
IYN | Cancer patients regain confidence through wigs
IYN | Female first responders discuss life on the job, empowerment
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
2019 Holiday hiring fairs
Thomas Needs a Kidney: A local man’s quest for a transplant
Authorities search for golf cart thief in Salley, South Carolina
2019 Westobou Festival now underway
Bamberg Rescue Squad loses county contract; will stay open
Commission to address downtown “food desert”
Man says his partner never disclosed HIV positive status, which is against the law
Dance With Michelza: Young entrepreneur brings dance to South Augusta
Two arrested in Aiken County drug raid
AUDIO: Florida woman mistakenly calls undercover cop to plot husband’s murder, sheriff’s office says
Authorities search for golf cart thief in Salley, South Carolina
Aides defend Pence’s role in Ukraine controversy
Mother of twin girls found dead in Hinesville speaks about tragedy, investigation
Man says his partner never disclosed HIV positive status, which is against the law
Two arrested in Aiken County drug raid
WATCH: Abilene bank employee fights robber, makes him flee
SC Sheriff: Armed girl threatened to kill boy over crush
Three GA men enter guilty pleas to producing child porn
Twitter removes President Trump’s Nickelback meme taking aim at Joe Biden
11th person dies from mosquito-borne illness
October 3rd is national boyfriend day
Student crowned homecoming queen 2 years after being shot
Aides defend Pence’s role in Ukraine controversy
Backyard shed in California listed for rent at $1,050/mo.
Mother of twin girls found dead in Hinesville speaks about tragedy, investigation
The Latest: US plans tariffs on EU cheese, wine, aircraft
3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire
Harlem sweeps Screven County for 2A Region 4 crown
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lakeside’s Ridge Johnson
Hephzibah dedicates stadium in honor of “Big John” McLeod
No. 10 USC Aiken men’s golf wins Firestone Invitational over DI teams
USC Aiken volleyball stays undefeated, tops Emmanuel 3-0
Ump in ’12 Braves-Cards infield fly flap in Atlanta for NLDS
Panthers take down Texans on the road
Defense, Dowdle lead South Carolina to 24-7 win vs. Kentucky
No. 1 Clemson stops Heels on 2-point conversion, win 21-20