AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Fort Gordon Cyber District – Alliance for Cyber Education team is funding and hosting two CyberPatriot summer camps this year to keep students improving their cybersecurity skills during the summer months.

Air Force Association (AFA) CyberCamps are tailored to high school and middle school students who are just getting interested in cybersecurity or who have cybersecurity knowledge and want to learn more.

Camps are hosted by organizations and institutions registered with the CyberPatriot Program Office. These organizations include, but are not limited to AFA Chapters, schools, universities, CAP squadrons, companies in industry, boys and girls clubs, etc. This will be the first fully in-person camp hosted in the last two years.

The Alliance for Cyber Education (ACE) team is the current CyberPatriot center of excellence of the Year for the entire nation. Instructors from NSA Georgia and units across Fort Gordon will be helping with this effort to expand cyber talent locally to fill the vast shortage of cyber workers this region needs.

The camp will be June 20th-24th from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Georgia Cyber Center on One 11th Street, Augusta Ga 30901.

Please note that parking is available at the Nathan Deal Campus in the parking deck for $1.25/hour or $7 a day. Credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment for parking.