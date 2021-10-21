Georgia Cyber Center hosting international summit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– An international cyber security forum is happening this week in Augusta.

The Georgia Cyber Center is located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation. It’s also the host for the 6th annual Cyber Future Summit.

The summit is hosted across the world each year at locations recognized for their contributions to the world of cyber.

The big discussion this year is cyber security priorities post-COVID.

“There are bad actors in the world who are trying to take advantage of securing your information and holding it for ransom or utilizing it and selling it to somebody else,” Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said. “To have a place that is training people both from the governmental standpoint as well as the private sector standpoint of how to avoid those instances from occurring is really, really important.”

The US has nearly 500,000 open jobs in cyber security. Industry leaders joined in person and virtually to discuss how to recruit the best talent.

“There is an opportunity to fill jobs, that’s definitely there. And that brings a huge socioeconomic advantage to all of us,” founder of Cyber Future Foundation, Valmiki Mukherjee said.

And they discussed the benefits of cyber training hubs like the Georgia Cyber Center.

“You see others who want to surround themselves with their businesses, with their operational centers to take advantage of the proximity to where people are being trained,” Deal said. “That’s a good thing because they buy their groceries here, they buy houses, they rent apartments. It stimulates the economy as a whole.”

The summit wraps up on Friday.