Georgia Cyber Center experiment to bring high speed internet to rural Georgia

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Cyber Center is experimenting with ways to expand broadband capability. The goal is to get high speed internet access to every home in the state.

“Many Georgians are without what has become a necessity for most Americans,” Augusta University President, Brooks Keel said.

A lack of in home access to high speed internet creates obstacles in today’s digital world– especially for students.

“You’ll see folks huddled up in the afternoons around a McDonald’s or a Starbucks or a Chick-fil-A, so they can use their free WIFI to do homework, because the broadband service at their home is not strong enough to do what we’re now requiring them to do online,” District 19 Senator Blake Tilley (R) said.

The Georgia Cyber Center is testing five different technologies, all of which are mounted at the top of a silo at Harrison Poultry in Crawfordville.

“That little router device that you connect to your modem that shoots WIFI through your home, this is just like that, except significantly more powerful and has a much longer reach,” Georgia Cyber Range Director Chris Apsey said.

Data will be collected for 30 days to determine which technology performs best in a rural area.

“This is not a five year program, some sort of collaborative process that’s gonna play out over years. This is right here right now. We’re talking about executing testing technology in a matter of weeks,” Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) said.

The superintendent of Taliaferro County schools says this type of innovation provides students with opportunities not previously available to them. The school system will be able to offer K-12 students tech classes like coding and cyber security.

“They will have a chance to be somebody and to do something great in their lives now,” Taliaferro County School Superintendent, Allen Fort said.