AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An exercise Wednesday at the Georgia Cyber Center gave IT professionals a chance to sharpen their skills against cyber threats.

IT professionals from multiple state agencies were a part of the “Cyber Dawg” exercise.

The military style training exercise gave teams a chance to work on their cyber defense skills in a mock cyber attack.

Participants not only went through training, but used real world defense protocols all while working as a team.

“We’re really focused on a whole government approach when it comes to cyber defense,” said David Allen, Chief Information Security Officer for Georgia Technology Authority. “It has to be a team sport to be effective when you think about all of the threats and adversaries that are out there today. So its about relationship building just as much as anything else.”

The Cyber Dawg exercise will take place over five days at the Georgia Cyber Center.