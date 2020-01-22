Beware of text message scam

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A phishing scam is circulating via text message disguised as a shipping message from FedEx.

The text message informs people that a package is waiting for them to set delivery preferences and even provides a fake “tracking code.”

Anyone clicking on the link is taken to a scammer operated site that asks for personal information including a credit card number in order to proceed with the delivery preferences.

DO NOT PROVIDE PERSONAL INFORMATION!

The scammers are trying to get the personal information then tap into bank accounts and steal money.

In a statement to ABC News, FedEx explains, “We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”

The FedEx statement also reminds people that “FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com,”

There have also been reports of fake scam texts from UBER and Amazon.

Anyone who has fallen for the scam should contact their bank or credit card provider for information on reporting fraudulent activity.