A futuristic robot race at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a race to the finish Friday at 5th annual Gencyber summer camp at Augusta University. The camp put on by the university’s school of computer sciences and cyber security has one mission: grow the number of students who study cyber-security.

“We also want them to learn other things in the career field,” said John Krautheim. “Also, how to keep themselves safe online; what they are doing online matters like Facebook and Instagram.”

The students spent a week on campus learning coding to build robots. Each robot is programmed to see the colors on the track to race against one another.

“It was easy to set up, and I don’t know how easy it was going to be to set up,” explained Destiny Barrett. “So being able to show my teacher that and being able to use that in classrooms as we’ve wanted too.”

Barrett, an upcoming junior at Evans High School told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, being on the cyber team has made this part of camp easier for her. She says her team’s robot had some trouble but eventually got their bot to race.

“That’s the previous knowledge that I knew,” said Barrett. “Instead of coming in empty, I knew some of that experience for the competition.”

The director says Gencyber is not your ordinary residential camp. It’s an opportunity to fill jobs in the garden city’s growing cyber industry.

“Knowing what they do know matters and what they do in the future can start today,” said Krauthiem.

Barret says when school starts, she’ll recruit more girls to next years Gencyber camp

“It’s not something you go in knowing everything,” said Barrett. “You may a little bit about it, but you come knowing so much more. I think that would bring more girls in.”

An interest in a fun week-long camp that could jump-start a career.

The school of computer sciences and cyber security will hold a graduation for the campers to recognize them for all of their hard work.

