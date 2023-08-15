AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- We all know the capture the flag game we played in gym class as kids–but this version is a little different.

The event is called the AFCEA Technet Augusta International Military and Collegiate Capture the Flag Event.

The digital corporation Parsons hosts it at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

It brings collegiate and international military from around the world for a competition that has teams complete various tasks, and the team with the most points wins.

It’s a “Jeopardy style” capture the flag event, where 30 teams in person and online work through various categories as a team.

Parsons Vice President of Capture Development and Operations Tom Barnes says there’s a reason why the competition isn’t what you think it is.

“As you can see we have teams here from all over the world, competing here to include U.S. teams. So that’s why we go with a Jeopardy style, which is a more knowledge based event. Keeps it a little bit cleaner, also keeps the teams from attacking each other and bringing their servers down,” said Barnes.

Here’s how it works:

Like the game show, each category has varying levels of difficulty, and each team’s progress is tracked through an online scoreboard–with awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The worldwide attendees include Qatar and Italy, along with 6 other nations including the U.S. Those involved say they enjoy having the opportunity to participate.

“We are here participating for the second year in a row, presenting the state of Qatar of International CTF. It’s a great exposure for our participants, and a great experience,” said Qatar representative Mouza Al-Buhadode.

Italian Army Major Davide Tornese says, “It’s very interesting for me, because I was a signal officer by trade, so I changed a little bit my competence, my skill, my tasks. So, it’s a challenge, but at the same time it’s very interesting because you are opening a new path.”

Barnes says it all comes back to teamwork, and this friendly competition allows this to happen.

“It’s good for the other countries to work with each other, and see how things work in that cyber realm so that we can iron out those teaching pieces, those tactics and procedures that we do on the battlefield. It’s in an environment that’s very much a sandbox where they can practice, play, test things out, and see if those things work before they go out and apply them,” said Barnes.

The Capture the Flag Event continues tomorrow, but this time it gives kids in the CSRA a chance to get involved.

High schools and middle schools in the area will be in attendance.

The event will begin at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center at 10 am, and will go until 2 pm.

Following the event, there will be an awards ceremony held at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center.