It is with all the love in our hearts that we say Thank You to George Myers for his 35 years of service to the CSRA Community, on today his last day. George has been a beloved fixture in our community and he is grateful for every viewer who has been with him along the journey. He considers it a great blessing that he has been able to serve the CSRA viewers for so many years. He has been a mentor, advisor, and a friend to so many in our station and we appreciate his endless kindness and compassion. Thank you so much George! #nexstarnation #meteorologist #augustaga #wjbf6 #wx #localnews #retirement