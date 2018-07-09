CSRA Traffic

Washington Road lane closure begins July 16

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 07:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 07:16 AM EDT

(WJBF) - A closure on Washington Road that was supposed to begin Monday, July 9  has been changed.

Starting Monday, July 16th, crews will be doing some road work from the Richmond County line to just north of Gibbs Road in Columbia County.

Part of the nearly 6-mile stretch will be closed from 8 pm until 6 am. 

This is part of a 4-million-dollar project that should be complete by December.
 

