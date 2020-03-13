Voters get a final look at the proposed Hereford Farm Road widening project

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Special purpose local option sales tax or TSPLOST is on ballots in 13 Georgia counties this election year.

In Columbia County, a big chunk of TSPLOST funding may go to widening Hereford Farm Road.

“It should probably start around 2025. It’s all based on the vote coming up at the end of the month,” said Columbia County Engineering Manager Steve Exley.

TSPLOST is a one-cent sales tax, renewed every 10 years, that goes towards transportation projects across the CSRA. The Hereford Farm Road project, costing about 40 to 50 million dollars, would remodel more than five miles of the road.

Since the project’s last update, engineers have found a way to cut costs in the Belair, Cox, Gibbs, Road corridor by not building a full widening section there.

“We are able to save, based on our estimates about 10 million dollars,” explained Exley. He assured the appropriate traffic tests were conducted in the corridor to make the decision.

Hereford Farm Road would be widened from North Belair to Columbia Road. The new design of the road has an elevated median.

Do you think this roadwork will be detrimental or hinder your life in any way?

Jack Stone responded, “No, I don’t think so. I just talked to one of the design engineers and he said the speed limit will be 45 so if it’s enforced should be the reasonable speed limit for a safe road, safe travel.”

Mr. Stone has lived in Evans for a while. Thursday was his first time seeing the road widening project.

He said, “For me, I don’t travel the road that much. I’m retired my travel is more of a pleasure thing.”

Although for many other drivers, they will be taking their kids to school off Hereford Farm Road. Columbia County traffic engineering told us most of the road work will be done at night.

“If you’re a hard sleeper, you might be fine. If you’re a light sleeper, you may want to buy some earplugs,” said Exley.

Exley added as for the people who’s yards might be affected by the road construction, they will be reimbursed for any damages. Properties would be appraised by a third party. The TSPOLST vote is on March 24th.