VIDEO | Firefighters respond to car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic slowed to a snail’s pace Tuesday morning on the Bobby Jones Expressway.
It started with a car on fire.
Richmond County Firefighters had to put out the flames.
That meant other drivers had to apply the breaks and slow down.
No word of any injuries.
