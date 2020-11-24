VIDEO | Firefighters respond to car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic slowed to a snail’s pace Tuesday morning on the Bobby Jones Expressway.

It started with a car on fire.

Richmond County Firefighters had to put out the flames.

That meant other drivers had to apply the breaks and slow down.

No word of any injuries.

