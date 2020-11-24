VIDEO | Firefighters respond to car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Health officials are urging Americans not to travel this holiday season. Millions are still expected to travel by car over Thanksgiving. The Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia State Patrol predict there will be "2,915 traffic crashes, 1,301 injuries and 20 traffic deaths on Georgia roads" from Wednesday, November 22 until Sunday, November 26.

Kyle Collins, a district communications specialist for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said as of November 23, there had been 1,350 traffic fatalities in 2020. This is an increase compared to the same time period in 2019. He said this is "likely due to several factors including increased speeds, distracted driving and lack of seatbelt use."