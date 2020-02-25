Vehicle struck by train on Kissingbower Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a vehicle struck by a train, Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Kissingbower at Walden Drive.

Investigators say the driver failed to stop for the train signal and tried to cross the tracks as the CSX train approached.

Reports state that the passenger inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

CSX officials state there was only minor damage to the train.

The driver of the vehicle has been cited for disregarding a traffic control device and no proof of insurance.