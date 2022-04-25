COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a vehicle fire on I20 Eastbound near Exit 190.
All lanes are back open.
Details are limited.
Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.
by: Ashlyn Williams
