BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a home.

Officials tell us the vehicle crashed into the house on the 300 block of Dixie Clay Road in Beech Island.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We’re told injuries are reported.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

