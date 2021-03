COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two wrecks on I-20 near Exit 190 stalled traffic in both directions, late Wednesday afternoon.

There appeared to be two crashes, one on the eastbound side and one on the westbound side.

We are working to find out if there are any injuries.

If you’re travelling on I-20 in Columbia County, we’re told traffic in the Westbound lane has been cleared. Eastbound is still blocked.

This is a developing story…