Two injured after head-on collision on Columbia Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- When discharging patients from Augusta University Medical Center, doctors and nurses noticed some had to leave in paper scrubs. Their clothing was ruined either before or when they were admitted to the hospital. Dr. Vanessa Spearman-McCarthy often bought clothes for patients so they could "leave in dignity." In 2020, she and former nurse manager, Lisa Wilson, came up with the idea for the Clothes Closet.

"If anyone needs clothing, they're able to get it free of charge," Dr. Vanessa Spearman-McCarthy, an internal medicine and psychiatry physician at AU Health, says.