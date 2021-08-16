Two injured after head-on collision on Columbia Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are injured after a collision on a Columbia County roadway.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Columbia Road near Louisville Road.
Investigators tell us A silver Chevrolet truck was traveling West on Columbia Road passing in a “No Passing” area.
A white Chevrolet truck was traveling east. The silver Chevrolet truck struck the white Chevrolet truck head on.
We’re told injuries sustained are not life-threatening.