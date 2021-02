AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Two people are dead after a crash on Mike Padgett Highway.

On February 20, a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head on.

Both drivers, 39-year-old Anibal Rosa and 41-year-old James Machino, were killed and had to be extricated from the vehicles by the Fire Department.

