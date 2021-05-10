Two dead after accident on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two individuals following a fatal accident in Augusta.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the crash happened Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on Deans Bridge Road near Brentwood Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Noel Lett, reportedly lost control of their vehicle, causing it to roll.

Lett was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.

The passenger, 24-year-old Noah Anderson, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was also taken to AU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

The coroner states that both died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash. No autopsy will be performed.