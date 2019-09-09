Trucks to be prohibited at Olive Road Overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Big changes on their way to a section of Olive Road in Augusta.

Work is undereway near the CSX rail overpass, that has been hit eight times this year.

The city is installing a speed bump and lighted flashing stop signs.

Right now some larger vehicles are banned from the overpass, but when it reopens, ALL trucks will be out.

“The plan is to detour all truck traffic. So whether it’s a pickup truck, up to a semi truck, any vehicle considered a truck would be detoured around the railroad bridge,” said John Ussery, Traffic Engineer.

“Even pickups?”

“That’s the plan. If someone chooses to ignore it, that’s on them,” says Ussery.

The road at the overpass will stay closed until the safety improvements are installed, that should take two or three weeks.