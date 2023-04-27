COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A spokesperson for Columbia County government tells WJBF that a commercial 18-wheeler was in a collision with a CSX train outside the Club Car manufacturer in Martinez at 4125 Washington Road.

The train has not be derailed, according to Columbia County government

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the Commercial Vehicle began traveling forward and the arms for the Train Signal came down behind the cab and in front of the trailer.

Investigators say that the train struck the cab of the truck after the driver had exited the vehicle.

Columbia County government tells us that they have an environmental clean-up crew is on-scene attending to oil and fuel from the vehicle leaking into the drainage ditch. The Fire Department is working to contain the leak.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.