Traffic fatality reported on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner has responded to a reported traffic fatality on Peach Orchard Road.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that a vehicle traveling north ran into the rear of a tractor trailer that slowed down at the railroad tracks.

The driver of that vehicle died at the scene of the accident and was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m.

No names have been released as they are waiting to notify the family.

