Traffic Delay on I-20 Westbound at mile marker 192

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – All lanes are now back open.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of I-20 westbound near mile marker 192 is blocked due to a motor vehicle accident.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Dispatch tells WJBF no injuries have been reported at this time, but the accident is causing a significant traffic delay.

Seek an alternate route if possible.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing traffic delay.