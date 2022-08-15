A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports all lanes have reopened. Additional details about the crash have not been immediately provided.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road.

Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M.

According to traffic controllers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge Road is currently blocked, and all drivers should seek alternate routes if you normally travel in this area.

Authorities say that all injuries appear to be minor at this time.