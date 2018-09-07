CSRA Traffic

Tanker truck overturned on Gordon Highway

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 03:00 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:54 AM EDT

RICHMOND CO., GA (WJBF) - There has been an early morning accident with no injuries on the 1800 block of Gordon Highway involving one 18-wheeler truck tanker truck. 

The tanker truck rolled over on the shoulder of the road just before 3:00 a.m. Friday.

No roadblocks were reported at that time. 
 

