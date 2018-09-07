Tanker truck overturned on Gordon Highway Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RICHMOND CO., GA (WJBF) - There has been an early morning accident with no injuries on the 1800 block of Gordon Highway involving one 18-wheeler truck tanker truck.

The tanker truck rolled over on the shoulder of the road just before 3:00 a.m. Friday.

No roadblocks were reported at that time.



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.