Temporary road closures and lane closures for Columbia County

There will be a Temporary road closure on Old Trail Road and a temporary lane closure on Wrightsboro Rd. beginning next week.

The road closure on Old Trail Road West between the intersections of Deerwood Road and Fairfax Street will begin Monday August 12th and will end Wednesday, August 14th.

All residents located on Old Trail Road West can be accessed during this closure using Flintrock Way, Deerwood Drive, and Fairfax Street.

The Wrightsboro Road lane closure on the 4900 block of Wrightsboro Rd. will begin August 14th and will end Friday August 16th. The closure will last from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Only one lane will be open and flaggers will be present. Please expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.