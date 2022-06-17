COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s another temporary road closure that drivers need to be aware of.

Traffic officials say there will be a temporary lane closure on Meadowlark Lane at the intersection with Lewiston Road.

Officials want to inform the public that through traffic will not be allowed on Meadowlark Lane at Lewiston Road from Wednesday, June 22nd to Friday, July 8th.

Drivers are to expect delays and are asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

A detour route will be posted.

The temporary road closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road with E.R. Snell.