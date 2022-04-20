COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Inverness Way in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Water Utility, the road closure will be from the intersection of West Lake Drive to High Hampton Drive in order to replace storm water utilities.

Officials say that the road closure will be from Monday, April 25th to Wednesday, May 25th.

Officials want to inform the driving public that through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Inverness Way, and a detour route will be will be posted.