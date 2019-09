Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – Columbia County Roads and Bridges announce a temporary closure on Haire Baston Road in order to replace a cross drain.

The closure will be near the 6800 block on Haire Baston Road from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday September 26, 2019.

Traffic will not be allowed during the closure. Emergency staff will be stationed on the West side of the closure to respond to any calls if needed.

Please avoid this area if possible.