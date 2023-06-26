COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Columbia County Roads & Bridges wishes to inform the public of a temporary road closure on Burks Mountain Road to allow for the replacement of a stormwater cross drain.

The road closure will be located at 5314 Burks Mountain Road and will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, weather permitting.

During the time of the road closure no through traffic will be allowed.

Emergency personnel will be stationed on the west side of the closure to respond to any calls for service if needed.

Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.