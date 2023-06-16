COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County, in cooperation with Gearig, wishes to inform the driving public of intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in Walnut Hill Subdivision.

Lanes will be closed due to paving, the following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Kimberley Place, Walnut Hill Dr Barberry Ct, Windward Ct, Leeward Dr, Leeward Ct, Crossgate Ct.

The temporary lane closures will be from Monday, June 19, 2023, through Friday, July 21, 2023. Expect delays. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Residents are advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway. Street parking will be strictly prohibited during this time.

Any vehicles in the street hindering construction will be towed at the owner’s expense. Cleaning of the roadway will take place so there could be dust at times.

Whenever approaching a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.