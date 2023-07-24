COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Roadway-widening construction activities are expected to continue on Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

According to a press release from Columbia County, lane closures will be for the northbound and southbound lanes on Lewiston Road between William Few Parkway and eastbound near the ramps for pipe installation and paving.

These closures will take place on Wednesday, July 26 to Wednesday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the weather permits.

The second round of closures will be on Thursday, August 3 to Thursday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Due to the work zones, drivers are encouraged to exercise caution while traveling through these areas as they could expect delays.

It is recommended that drivers plan to travel using alternate routes or allow for additional time when commuting during this time.