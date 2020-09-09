Temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway between the intersections of Bella Rose Dr. and Clanton Rd.

The lane closure will begin Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Please expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

