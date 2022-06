COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a temporary lane closure on River Watch Parkway.

According to traffic officials, the lane closure will allow utility work in the left northbound lane in front of 3563 River Watch Parkway.

The lane closure will be Tuesday, June 21st and Wednesday, June 22nd from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and to seek an alternate route if possible.