Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia – According to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering & Operations Department, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road.

The intermittent lane closure will be Thursday, February 17th until Friday, February 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

According to officials, the lane closure will allow paving on Lewiston Road from Meadowlark Lane to Mill Branch Road.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.

Drivers are to expect delays so if possible, please seek an alternate route.