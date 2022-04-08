COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Drivers be aware that there will be a temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway in Columbia County.

In cooperation with E.R. SNELL, the Traffic Engineering & Operations Department has released a release informing the driving public that the temporary lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Horizon South Parkway from Gateway Boulevard to the westbound I-20 off ramp.

The lane closure will be from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M., starting Tuesday, April 12th through Friday, April 15th.

Drivers are to expect delays, but traffic coordinators are asking drivers to please seek an alternate route if possible.

According to officials, the temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.