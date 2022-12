EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Water Utility wants to inform drivers that there will be a temporary lane closure on Thursday starting at 9 A.M. until the work is complete.

The temporary closure will be the eastbound lane on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street.

Traffic officials say the traffic will shift from the eastbound lane into the center turning lane.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to find an alternative route if possible.