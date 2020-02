COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County residents should expect a road closure on Tuesday morning.

There will be a temporary road closure for a sewer repair at the intersection of Haley Rd. and Hightower Dr. to the intersection of Haley Rd. and Plymouth Dr. on Tuesday.

The road closure will begin at 8:30 A.M. until the sewer repair is complete.

Please approach with caution or avoid the area if possible.