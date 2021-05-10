Students safe after school bus crash in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – All students are safe after a school bus crash in Edgefield County, Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school district says the bus and a car crashed at the intersection of Addison and Edisto Streets in Johnston.

The bus was not damaged but there was some damage to the car.

Both the driver of the car and one student on the bus are being evaluated.

One student is being evaluated out of an abundance of caution. A parent is with the child.

No further details have been released.