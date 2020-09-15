Stolen Rec Department equipment raises commission questions

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The theft of government property has Augusta commissioners raising questions.

City leaders wanting the details at Tuesday’s meeting on equipment stolen from the Recreation Department.

In late July thieves made off with -thousands- of dollars in equipment used to maintain city parks.

“It was a trailer one of our trailers with some of our mowers on it I want to say approximately about 28 thousand dollars’ worth of equipment that went missing so we’ve had those reports from Risk Management so that’s more or less what happened it look like somebody cut the chain on the gates at our facility drove in and drove out with the equipment,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

Though the theft happened nearly two months ago several commissioners say they never heard anything about it.

McDowell said reports were filed with the Sheriff’s Office.