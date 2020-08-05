Significant storm damage on Appling Harlem Rd.

GA. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Georgia Power is currently dealing with more than 800 customers without power along the epicenter of the storm damage as Appling Harlem Road crosses over I-20.

Almost 400 of those power outages are congregated together just South of I-20.

(08/05/2020) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that, according to their reports, there is nothing to indicate serious or life-threatening injuries sustained by the passengers and drivers of the vehicles damaged during the storm.

At least one personal vehicle crashed during the storm, and a tractor trailer was flipped over at the entrance of the Club Car distribution center along Innovation Parkway.

(06:45 p.m., 08/05/2020) – Multiple branches of Columbia County government are reporting lanes blocked on Applign Harlem Road at Innovation Way in front of the Club Car entrance due to an accident.

Lanes may be blocked for an extended period of time, and drivers are being told to try to avoid the area, if possible.

Additionally, Columbia County Department of Roads and Bridges and Columbia County Fire Department are responding several calls in regards to downed trees along Appling Harlem Road.

There are trees down on power lines at Louisville Road in Appling, as well as a tree across a power line at Louisville Road and Carole Drive in Grovetown.

We have a crew on the way to Appling Harlem Road, near the area between I-20 and Innovation Parkway, where several accidents have occurred and multiple trees have been downed by the storm.

The storm damage along Appling Harlem Road extends to the general area, according to Columbia County dispatch, where calls for down trees are coming in from nearby connections with Louisville Road and Nature’s Way.

Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.