Short chase on Wrightsboro ends in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in custody after a short pursuit in Richmond County.

Richmond County Deputies were investigating suspicious activity on Vandivere Road on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. A male suspect fled the scene in his vehicle once he saw deputies in the area.

Deputies pursued the vehicle East on Wrightsboro Road. The driver reportedly ran the red light at Troupe Street, striking a Northbound vehicle, causing it to strike a third vehicle.

Investigators then took the man into custody, at the scene.

No word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

Charges have not been released.