Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol vehicle struck in Thanksgiving hit-and-run

(WJBF) Shortly before 7 p.m., a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy reported to dispatch that his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle during active duty.

The deputy advised that the car cut him off and then quickly left the scene.

He was not reported to have suffered serious injury.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation and search for the hit-and-run driver are being handled by Georgia State Patrol, which has been helping with work the scene of multiple accidents in that vicinity tonight.

We hope to continue to keep you updated about what is an ongoing investigation.